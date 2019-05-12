Smith Announces Inaugural Excellence in Economic Development for Young Entrepreneurs Award

Congressman Adrian Smith this week announced the inaugural Excellence in Economic Development for Young Entrepreneurs Award. This award was created to celebrate the efforts of young and rising leaders who strengthen their communities through their innovation, hard work, and entrepreneurial spirit. The competition is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout the Third District who strengthen Nebraska’s economy through innovation, hard work, creativity, entrepreneurship, or historic preservation.

“Encouraging young and rising leaders to embrace entrepreneurial opportunity is a crucial part of ensuring our local communities experience the benefits of tax reform and witness reduced regulations at work for the benefit of all Americans. In the Third District, countless Nebraskans focus their efforts every day on creating opportunity and attracting greater investment to our state,” Smith said.

“To celebrate their efforts, I am expanding my Excellence in Economic Development program, to recognize individuals, businesses, and organizations in the Third District led by young and rising leaders in their community. These awards provide an opportunity to showcase a newer generation of Nebraskans working to make ‘The Good Life’ even better.”

Nominations are due by Friday, June 21 and winners will be recognized before the U.S. House of Representatives by Congressman Smith. Forms are available at Smith’s Grand Island and Scottsbluff offices, or online at AdrianSmith.gov/EconomicDevelopment.

For questions about the Excellence in Economic Development awards, please call Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900.