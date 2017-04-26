Smith Congratulates Gering High School Students on Winning National Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest

Congressman Adrian Smith met with Gering High School students today during their trip to Washington, D.C., for the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow national awards luncheon.

At the luncheon, Gering High School was selected as one of three national winners out of thousands of entries and 10 national finalists. Smith also gave the students a tour of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday evening.

“It is exciting to see young innovators from western Nebraska – especially my alma mater – recognized nationally for their ideas on how to advance agriculture,” Smith said. “I applaud these students and their teacher, Mr. Justin Reinmuth, for the hard work and dedication they put into this winning project. Congratulations on this well-deserved award!”

Gering’s project involved putting herbicides into an aerosol, with targeted application being done using a drone.

The competition challenges 6th through 12th graders to use STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) to address real-world problems in their communities.

As one of the three national winners, Gering High School will receive $150,000 in technology products such as LED TVs, laptops and tablets. Additionally, Gering has earned a $20,000 donation for the University of Nebraska Panhandle Research & Extension Center.