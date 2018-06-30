Smith: Congress needs to provide “long-term solutions” to immigration

Third District Congressman Adrian Smith says it is time for Congress to step up and craft a long-term immigration policy.

Smith told KNEB News now that President Trump has issued an executive order to bring separated immigrant children and families together, he believes Congress has to step up to the plate and take care of all aspects of immigration, including DACA.

Smith said,”The solutions we need to focus on should be long-term in nature, so we don’t find ourselves turning around in just a few years addressing the entire situation again. ”

Smith says immigration policy should focus on freedom, opportunity and the rule of law.