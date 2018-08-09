Smith Convenes 2018 Youth Advisory Council with Students from Arapahoe, Auburn, Central City, Gothenburg, Grand Island, Kearney, North Platte, Ogallala, Pierce, Sidney, Valentine, and York

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) has announced the names of the Third District high school students who will serve on his Youth Advisory Council for the 2018-2019 academic school year.

2018-2019 Youth Advisory Council members include:

Jackson Koller of Arapahoe, Arapahoe High School

Emily Kouba of Auburn, Homeschool

Isabella Budzinski of Central City, Palmer High School

Maxwell Jinks of Gothenburg, Gothenburg High School

Weston Jinks of Gothenburg, Gothenburg High School

Elijah Fox of Grand Island, Grand Island Central Catholic High School

Kate McFarland of Grand Island, Grand Island Central Catholic High School

Kaleb Strawhecker of Kearney, Kearney High School

Corey Parsons of North Platte, North Platte High SchooL

Worthing of Ogallala, Arthur Public Schools

Katrina Meier of Pierce, Pierce High School

Sara-Kate Splichal of Sidney, Sidney High School

Caroline Lindahl of Sidney, Peetz High School, Peetz Colorado

Rita Woodraska of Valentine, Valentine High School

Reganne Schrunk of Valentine, Valentine High School

Rece Jordan of Valentine, Valentine High School

Max Kohmetshcer of York, York High School

John Esser of York, York High School

Isabella Budzinski of Central City, Palmer High School

Smith’s Youth Advisory Council is a forum for high school students to discuss opinions, thoughts, and concerns about local and federal issues with Smith throughout the school year. Through in-person meetings and other forums, the council provides students an opportunity for involvement and insight into their government and communities.

The council is open to junior and senior high school students who are selected through an application process in the spring. More information is available on Smith’s website at AdrianSmith.house.gov/YouthAdvisoryCouncil.