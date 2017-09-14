Smith equates DACA to amnesty as Congress considers immigration issue

Third District Congressman Adrian Smith said Thursday allowing young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children could be a form of amnesty that he has problems with.

Without specifically saying he would oppose allowing the current DACA provision to become law, Smith told reporters Thursday he “would have concerns about what kind of message an amnesty-type of vote would send and what kind of issues that might create in the future. I know a lot of good people are impacted by these policies. But I am called upon to hold up the Constitution, which I equate with the rule of law.”

Smith’s comments came as he responded to questions about reports that the Trump administration and Congressional Democratic leaders have reached a tentative agreement on a proposal to allow DACA to become law along with more stringent security measures at the border without building a wall. The Gering Republican said he had no problem with the President reaching out to Democrats to assist in an immigration solution.