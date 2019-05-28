Smith expects House will ultimately approve disaster aid measure approved by Senate

House Democrats appear likely to try again to pass a long-overdue $19 billion disaster aid bill that’s a top priority for some of President Donald Trump’s most loyal allies on Capitol Hill.

GOP conservative Rep. Chip Roy blocked an attempt late last week to pass the measure under fast-track rules, but another abbreviated House session is expected this afternoon.

During a KNEB News interview Tuesday morning, Nebraska 3rd District Congressman Adrian Smith said he believes the measure is likely to pass. “I think the odds are very good, actually. They tried to move that out of the House at the end of last week with unanimous consent but there was one member who objected,” says Smith. “I think they’ll try that again. I don’t know if that member is going to stick around and not be in his district all week like the rest of us are or not, but that’s his prerogative. I think ultimately there will be a lot of votes to support this.

Democrats went on the attack after Roy blocked the bill on Friday. Roy had complained about its cost and a move by Democrats to dump President Trump’s request for $4.5 billion to address the crisis of Central American refugees at the southern border.