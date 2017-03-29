Smith: Failure to repeal and replace Obamacare “first step” toward an agreement

Third District Congressman Adrian Smith of Gering says the failure of House Republicans last week to repeal and replace Obamacare with their own proposal is just part of the process needed to eventually get health care reform passed.

Smith told reporters during a conference call Wednesday the unsuccessful proposal by President Trump is the “first step” toward actually getting something approved.

Smith said he supported the Republican proposal and maintained even though it did not pass, there is the realization that “doing nothing is not an option.”

Smith said his party needs to be “decisive and bold” on true reforms on things like Medicaid that were included in the proposal he supported and “press on” regarding a healthcare agreement and the other reforms on President Trump’s agenda .