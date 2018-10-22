Smith: More information needed on journalist slaying to make appropriate decision

Third District Congressman Adrian Smith says the slaying of a Washington Post journalist inside a Saudi diplomatic building in Turkey is a serious matter that Congress needs to address.

But Smith says he is not ready to say what the United States response should be until he gets more specific information about what occurred.

Smith told KNEB News,, “I would be more comfortable with more information. Certainly there is a lot of speculation and a lot of evidence being complied. Let’s take that and more information and make the appropriate decisions from there.”

Smith says “we need to keep our options on the table” as President Trump continues his “fact finding” before deciding if any action is necessary. Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse says ending arms sales to Saudi Arabia “should be on the table.”

Sasse said, “The intelligence I’ve read is obviously not as exhaustive as what the president receives. But I think the cover stories from the Saudi’s are a mess. You don’t bring a bonesaw to an accidental fistfight.”

Turkey claims it has proof that the journalist was tortured, killed and dismembered and will present is case Tuesday.