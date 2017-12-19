class="post-template-default single single-post postid-279277 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Smith praises House passage of tax reform

BY Kevin Mooney/Associated Press | December 19, 2017
Home News Regional News
Smith praises House passage of tax reform
Courtesy photo

The House passed the first total modification of the nation’s tax laws in thirty years and Third District Congressman Adrian Smith was in the majority as the bill passed on a strictly partisan vote. The bill now goes to the Senate for an expected vote Tuesday evening.

Smith says he was pleased that a provision the bill that would have damaged cooperatives was removed. He also praised the bill for keeping deductions that agriculture pays  for local property taxes.

Smith says the bill  doubles the standard deduction, increases the child tax credit and changes the system so more people can submit  a simpler return.

The $1.5 trillion package would provide steep tax cuts for businesses and the wealthy and more modest cuts for middle- and low-income families. The business tax cuts would take effect in January. Workers would start to see changes in the
amount of taxes withheld from their paychecks in February.

The bill would nearly double the standard deduction used by most taxpayers, while those who itemize may lose some deductions depending on your circumstance.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments