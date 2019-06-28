Smith: Progress is being made on trade issues

U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier this week a trade deal with China was possible this weekend he meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Japan.

Nebraska 3rd District Congressman Adrian Smith, a member of the Ways and Means Committee, told KNEB News he does feel progress is being made with regard to trade issues. “I’m not a fan of tariffs, so I hope we can work through this, but I think a lot of folks know how serious the President is at addressing that China is cheating, and we want to fix this moving forward,” says Smith. “I think we’ve seen great progress on USMCA, going from the earlier re-negotiations on NAFTA, clear through the process to arrive at a position than where we were before.”

President Trump was prepared to impose tariffs on virtually all Chinese imports if disagreement persisted, but is hoping this weekend’s meeting with Jinping will produce results.

Smith says he feels the House is close to getting the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement passed, however, he says it still needs to be scheduled by the Democrat leadership in the house.

Mexico last week became the first country to ratify the deal, and Smith believes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is likely to win approval from his Parliament following talks earlier in June.