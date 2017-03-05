Smith: “Rule of Law” should be focus of immigration policy

Third District Congressman Adrian Smith says upholding the “rule of law’ should be the primary focus of the nation ‘s immigration policy.

Smith told KNEB News that proper vetting of those coming into the country is essential and border security in whatever form it takes “is important” Smith says a wall on our southern borders can be useful but should not be the major emphasis.

Smith also said overstayed visas and the bureaucratic nature of our immigration system needs to be reviewed as well. Smith said the legal immigration system must be one that immigrants can understand, is not politically motivated and is supported by the people.

Smith says the country’s immigration policy should be based on “freedom, flexibility, and the rule of law”.