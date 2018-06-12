class="post-template-default single single-post postid-317092 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

Smith says Trump-North Korea meeting “positive step forward”

BY Kevin Mooney | June 12, 2018
Third District Congressman Adrian Smith says President Trump’s meeting with Kim Jong Un is a vital and positive step forward.

Smith said the two leaders’ general agreement that the United States would help with the Asian country’s economic development if Kim denuclearizes is something that can benefit North Korea.

But Smith also said Trump’s national security team must be able to recognize real progress as opposed to hollow promises and verify Kim’s denuclearization effort. Smith said he would also like to see Congress ratify any agreement to “get everybody on the same page and provide solid footing long term.”

