Smith Selected to Lead Ways and Means Tax Subcommittee

Nebraska’s District 3 Congressman Adrian Smith has been selected to serve as Ranking Member of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures.

The subcommittee, previously known as the Subcommittee on Tax Policy, has jurisdiction over federal tax legislation and oversees tax policy implementation by the Internal Revenue Service.

Today Congressman Smith said he is honored to lead the important work of the tax subcommittee on behalf of his Republican colleagues.

“My priority will always be to fight for conservative policies centered around personal responsibility and respect for the free market,” said Smith. “Congressional Democrats have made clear their intent to stymie the president’s agenda at every turn, including the repeal of landmark tax reforms we championed in the last Congress.”

Smith said he he will do everything in his power to build on this progress and increase economic opportunity for Nebraskans and for all Americans.