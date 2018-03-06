Smith: “Tariffs typically trade barriers”, concerned about impact on Nebraska agriculture

Third District Congressman Adrian Smith said Tuesday he is very concerned about the possible impact President Trump’s proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum may have on NAFTA negotiations and Nebraska’s largest industry, agriculture.

Smith, who has been part of the congressional delegation meeting with negotiators, government officials and business leaders on an updated NAFTA agreement, told KNEB News the president’s latest proposal is a problem.

Smith said., “”I not a fan of tariffs and they are trade barriers typically. I am especially concerned about ‘the potential for retaliation by other countries that typically hits Nebraska agriculture. In a broader context we want to keep our focus on getting NAFTA renewed and updated and back on track.”

Smith said Canada has traded fairly with the United States regarding steel and he would like to see exemptions for Canada and Mexico if the tariffs are imposed.

Smith said progress is being made in the NAFTA negotiations and talks are continuing with “the shared desire to do no harm to our countries’ economies.”