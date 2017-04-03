Smith to hold April Farm Bill listening session in Scottsbluff

Third District Congressman Adrian Smith has scheduled two Farm bill listening sessions in the district, one of them to be held in Scottsbluff on Monday April 17th at 1:30 p.m. at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center Auditorium.

Smith says it’s a chance for producers to share their thoughts about the challenges they face and what priorities should be included in future ag policy.

Smith says he expects protecting ag income with crop insurance, trade and the Trump Administration’s proposed cuts in the USDA budget among the issues that are discussed.

The other listening session for the Farm Bill is scheduled for Thursday, April 20th in Aurora.