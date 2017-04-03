class="post-template-default single single-post postid-226369 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Smith to hold April Farm Bill listening session in Scottsbluff

BY Kevin Mooney | April 3, 2017
Home News Regional News
Smith to hold April Farm Bill listening session in Scottsbluff

Third District Congressman Adrian Smith has scheduled two Farm bill listening sessions in the district, one of them to be held in Scottsbluff on Monday April 17th at 1:30 p.m. at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center Auditorium.

Smith says it’s a chance for producers to share their thoughts about the challenges they face and what priorities should be included in future ag policy.

Smith says he expects protecting ag income with crop insurance, trade and the Trump Administration’s proposed cuts in the USDA budget among the issues that are discussed.

The other listening session for the Farm Bill is scheduled for Thursday, April 20th in Aurora.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments