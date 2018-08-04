Smith to hold roundtables this month on tax reform

Third District Congressman Adrian smith says he will have a series of roundtables this month , including an opening hearing in Gering, to provide an opportunity for small business owners, including farmers and ranchers, to share their opinions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and how to further improve the tax code.
The House Committee on Ways and Means, of which Smith is a member, is expected to begin consideration of a second round of tax reform, dubbed “Tax Reform 2.0,” in the near future.
Tax reform roundtables will be held at the following times and locations:
Monday, August 13
2:00-3:00 PM MDT
Weborg 21 Centre, Hospitality Room
Wednesday, August 15
12:30-1:30 PM CDT
Central Community College, Room 131
Thursday, August 30
12:00-1:00 PM CDT
Nebraska State Fair
Nebraska Building, Second Floor Board Room