Smith to hold roundtables this month on tax reform

Third District Congressman Adrian smith says he will have a series of roundtables this month , including an opening hearing in Gering, to provide an opportunity for small business owners, including farmers and ranchers, to share their opinions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and how to further improve the tax code.

The House Committee on Ways and Means, of which Smith is a member, is expected to begin consideration of a second round of tax reform, dubbed “Tax Reform 2.0,” in the near future.

Tax reform roundtables will be held at the following times and locations:

Monday, August 13

2:00-3:00 PM MDT

Weborg 21 Centre, Hospitality Room

2625 10th Street, Gering

Wednesday, August 15

12:30-1:30 PM CDT

Central Community College, Room 131

1215 30th Avenue, Kearney

Thursday, August 30

12:00-1:00 PM CDT

Nebraska State Fair

Nebraska Building, Second Floor Board Room

501 E Fonner Park Road, Grand Island