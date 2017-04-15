Smith to host Farm bill listening session Monday

The first of two Farm Bill listening sessions hosted by Third District Congressman Adrian Smith will be Monday afternoon in the Panhandle Research & Extension Center Auditorium at 1:30.

Smith wants producers to know they can come share their thoughts about the challenges they face, and what should be included in future ag policy.

Smith said in a statement from his office that “sound agriculture policies are a crucial part of ensuring farmers and ranchers have the resources they need to succeed,”

Smith added, “As Congress prepares to draft a new Farm Bill, I look forward to receiving direct input from Third District producers. Getting these policies right will help producers overcome challenges they face and ensure the Third District remains the top-producing agriculture district in the country.”

Smith says he expects protecting ag income with crop insurance, trade and the Trump Administration’s proposed cuts in the USDA budget among the issues that are discussed. The second listening session will be on Thursday in Aurora.