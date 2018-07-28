Smith Urges Direct Meeting Between Trump and China President to Resolve Trade Dispute

Nebraska Third District Congressman Adrian Smith has joined 21 of his Ways and Means colleagues in sending a letter to President Trump, urging him to meet directly with President Xi of China to resolve the ongoing trade dispute.

The letter says, “President Trump came together with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to announce a framework for reducing tariffs and other trade barriers between the United States and European Union. President Trump should also meet directly with President Xi to encourage China to cease its negative behavior and bring an end to the trade dispute between our two countries. American manufacturers and producers have been harmed by China’s unfair trade practices, and these issues must be addressed.”

“Our shared objective is long-term and enduring reform in Chinese subsidies, tariffs, and other trade barriers. While tariffs cause short-term economic pain to China, they also boomerang on American companies, farmers, workers, and consumers – and we hear every day from Americans who are caught in a destructive cycle of escalation. A lasting solution can be established only through fundamental change to the Chinese system. Timely and astute negotiations under your leadership are essential to accomplishing this goal.”