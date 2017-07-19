Smith urges quick action on new bilateral trade agreements, promotes benefits of crop insurance

Third District Congressman Adrian Smith says the United States is missing trade opportunities if they don’t quickly gain bi-lateral trade agreements with countries critical to Nebraska agriculture.

Smith told reporters Wednesday he has introduced a resolution requesting the Trump Administration move quickly to get a bilateral agreement with Japan, one of the countries proposed in the Trans Pacific Partnership which the President negated.

Smith said, “This is a lost opportunity the longer we wait. We know that japan has a 40% tariff on U.S. beef and already Australia has engaged with Japan to reduce the tariff on Australian beef to 14%, much less than what we are facing. ”

On another topic Smith said he expects crop insurance to once again be a prime topic of conversation during Farm Bill listening sessions scheduled next month.

Smith told reporters during a conference call Wednesday that crop insurance is not only wise for producers, but also helps control federal spending.

“We know that crop insurance has prevented the need for adhoc disaster payments, and that’s good policy, as we look to avoid unnecessary spending or spending that becomes kind of convoluted in its approach.”

Smith has scheduled the Listening Sessions in Broken Bow, Beatrice and South Sioux City August 1st and 3rd.