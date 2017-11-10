Smith: “We cannot let this (tax reform) opportunity pass us by”

Third District Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) is praising the passage of a tax reform bill out of the House Ways and Means Committee designed to reform and simplify the country’s outdated and overly complicated tax code.

The full House is expected to vote on the bill as early as this week. Smith, a member of the committee that moved the package forward, told Fox News the bill will provide long-term tax relief with bold measures designed to boost the economy.

Smith said, “We need to get out of picking winners and losers in the tax code. Let’s make as many broad-based changes for the long-term as we can with some bold measures in the short-term to move the economy forward. ”

Smith said while there are differences in the House and Senate measures concerning the timeline for corporate tax breaks and the number of tax brackets, Congress cannot let this opportunity pass to get tax reform completed and to the President’s desk.