Smithsonian “Water/Ways” Exhibit to Open at Knight Museum and Sandhills Center

Residents and visitors to the Alliance, Nebraska, area are invited to a new traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian titled “Water/Ways.” It opens at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center on January 5.

Located at 908 Yellowstone Ave., the museum is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Water/Ways” is a multi-faceted exhibit which combines educational activities and digital story-telling to explore the importance of water as an essential resource and a source for inspiration, spirituality, recreation and political power.

Following its six weeks in Alliance, “Water/Ways” will conclude its tour of Nebraska in Gering from February 23 to April 11, 2019 at the Legacy of the Plains Museum.

“Water/Ways” is part of Museum on Main Street, a collaboration of the Smithsonian Institution and Humanities Nebraska. This exhibition is brought to Nebraska with funding support from the Nebraska Environmental Trust, Nebraska Cultural Endowment, Valley Irrigation, Brown Transfer Company, and other generous donors.

More information is available at www.humanitiesnebraska.org/water.

Museum on Main Street is a partnership between the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service and state humanities councils nationwide that serves the small-town museums and citizens of rural America. Support for Museum on Main Street has been provided by the United States Congress.

Humanities Nebraska inspires and enriches personal and public life by delivering opportunities to engage thoughtfully with history and culture.

A non-profit organization, Humanities Nebraska is funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, an appropriation from the Nebraska Legislature, and through private support from generous individual and organizational donors.

Visit humanitiesnebraska.org to learn more about HN’s numerous programs and grant opportunities.

To learn more about “Water/Ways” and other Museum on Main Street exhibitions, visit www.museumonmainstreet.org.