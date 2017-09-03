Smoke from wildfires in northwest causing “unhealthy” air locally

Smoke from several wildfires in the northwest, including Montana and surrounding states, is causing issues in western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming.

Although the smoke has been visible for days, it became more dense and widespread this weekend.

On Saturday, the smoke caused an hour long delay at the Old West Balloon Fest sunrise launch because of reduced visibility.

After lessening overnight, the smoke blew back in Sunday afternoon.

Visibilities dropped below two miles at times in many locations, and it was causing air quality concerns.

The smoke was causing the air to be labeled “unhealthy,” according to the Environmental Protection Agency. At that level, “Everyone may begin to experience health effects and members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.”

The National Weather Service said that the smoke conditions should begin to improve by Monday morning.