Snow Emergencies declared in Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown

The Cities of Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown have declared Snow Emergencies in effect as of 11 p.m. Friday night.

Officials in all three communities say the emergencies will stay in effect until further notice. Scottsbluff City Manager Nathan Johnson says crews will be in early in the morning Saturday, Mar. 9, to begin the cleanup process.

Those living along snow routes will need to have their vehicles in driveways or other locations that don’t interfere with the snow routes. All snow routes are posted with signs and people should become familiar with these routes and plan accordingly. Officials ask residents to please have all vehicles moved from snow routes immediately.

CITY OF SCOTTSBLUFF EMERGENCY SNOW ROUTES

South Beltline Highway from East city limits to West Overland

Avenue I from South Beltline Highway to Highway 26

Avenue B from South Beltline Highway to 42 nd Street

Broadway from South Beltline Highway to 27 th Street

5 th Avenue from south Beltline Highway to 42 nd Street

21 st Avenue from 7 th Street to Highway 26

27 th Street from west city limits to Highway 26

20 th Street from South Beltline Highway to 21 st Avenue

East Overland from Broadway to 21 st Avenue

West Overland from Broadway to South Beltline Highway

Highway 26 from 21 st Avenue to Avenue I

CITY OF GERING EMERGENCY SNOW ROUTES

10 th Street from J Street to U Street

10 th Street (Scottsbluff/Gering Highway) from U Street to the North Platte River bridge

M Street/Old Oregon Trail from the cemetery road east to the Highway 71 bypass

21 st Avenue from M Street/Old Oregon Trail north to the North Platte River bridge

Lockwood Road from M Street/Old Oregon Trail south to the Highway 71 bypass

Kimball Avenue from Five Rocks Road to J Street

Five Rocks Road from Robidoux Road to Country Club Road

U Street from Five Rocks Road to 10 th Street

U Street from 7 th Street east to 21 st Avenue

S Street from 10 th Street to 7 th Street

7 th Street from M Street to Country Club Road

Country Club Road from 10 th Street to 7 th Street

*Modification to ban in Gering: the following streets shall not apply to the emergency ban during the business hours of 6:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.

10 th Street from K Street to S Street

M Street from 9 th Street to 14 th Street

CITY OF TERRYTOWN EMERGENCY SNOW ROUTES