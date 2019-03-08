Snow Emergencies declared in Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown

The Cities of Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown have declared Snow Emergencies in effect as of 11 p.m. Friday night.
Officials in all three communities say the emergencies will stay in effect until further notice. Scottsbluff City Manager Nathan Johnson says crews will be in early in the morning Saturday, Mar. 9, to begin the cleanup process.
Those living along snow routes will need to have their vehicles in driveways or other locations that don’t interfere with the snow routes. All snow routes are posted with signs and people should become familiar with these routes and plan accordingly. Officials ask residents to please have all vehicles moved from snow routes immediately.
CITY OF SCOTTSBLUFF EMERGENCY SNOW ROUTES
- South Beltline Highway from East city limits to West Overland
- Avenue I from South Beltline Highway to Highway 26
- Avenue B from South Beltline Highway to 42nd Street
- Broadway from South Beltline Highway to 27th Street
- 5th Avenue from south Beltline Highway to 42nd Street
- 21st Avenue from 7th Street to Highway 26
- 27th Street from west city limits to Highway 26
- 20th Street from South Beltline Highway to 21st Avenue
- East Overland from Broadway to 21st Avenue
- West Overland from Broadway to South Beltline Highway
- Highway 26 from 21st Avenue to Avenue I
CITY OF GERING EMERGENCY SNOW ROUTES
- 10th Street from J Street to U Street
- 10th Street (Scottsbluff/Gering Highway) from U Street to the North Platte River bridge
- M Street/Old Oregon Trail from the cemetery road east to the Highway 71 bypass
- 21st Avenue from M Street/Old Oregon Trail north to the North Platte River bridge
- Lockwood Road from M Street/Old Oregon Trail south to the Highway 71 bypass
- Kimball Avenue from Five Rocks Road to J Street
- Five Rocks Road from Robidoux Road to Country Club Road
- U Street from Five Rocks Road to 10th Street
- U Street from 7th Street east to 21st Avenue
- S Street from 10th Street to 7th Street
- 7th Street from M Street to Country Club Road
- Country Club Road from 10th Street to 7th Street
*Modification to ban in Gering: the following streets shall not apply to the emergency ban during the business hours of 6:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.
- 10th Street from K Street to S Street
- M Street from 9th Street to 14th Street
CITY OF TERRYTOWN EMERGENCY SNOW ROUTES
- Terry Boulevard from 10th Street to Stable Club Road
- Stable Club Road from Five Rocks Road to 10th Street