Snow Emergency declared in Alliance; other cities monitoring situation

With a large accumulation of snow and blizzard conditions anticipated over the next 48 hours, the City of Alliance has declared a Snow Emergency.

The Emergency takes effect Wednesday, April 10 at 8:00 a.m. and continues until further notice. Residents who live on designated snow routes are asked to please have all vehicles removed from the street to ensure accessibility for the City crews and emergency personnel.

Scottsbluff City Manager Nathan Johnson says with the timing of when the storm will hit Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown, officials in all three cities are monitoring the forecasts before making such a declaration. Johnson says if a Snow Emergency is declared, Scottsbluff city street crews will follow the same process as during the Mar. 13 storm, in which snow plows concentrated on the mains during the storm to ensure access for emergency personnel, as well as keeping roads passable to the hospital.

In Alliance, police will attempt to make contact with owners of any vehicles left parked on designated snow routes, and any vehicles not moved will be towed. In addition, Public Transit will not be running on Wednesday, the Senior Center and Landfill will be closed, and all trash services, including rollout dumpsters will be delayed until regular scheduled routes next week.