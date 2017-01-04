Snow Emergency Declared in Scottsbluff, Gering, Terrytown

Due to the present weather conditions, the Cities of Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown are declaring a snow emergency as of noon, Wednesday, January 4, 2017, until further notice.
Those people living along the snow routes will need to have their vehicles in driveways or other locations that don’t interfere with the snow routes. All snow routes are posted with signs and people should become familiar with these routes and plan accordingly. Please stay tuned to the local news media for updates on this developing storm. The emergency snow routes are as follows for the City of Scottsbluff and the City of Gering, the public is urged to plan ahead so that snow plows can clean these routes safely.
- South Beltline Highway from east city limits to West Overland
- Avenue I from South Beltline Highway to Highway 26
- Avenue B from South Beltline Highway to 42nd Street
- Broadway from South Beltline Highway to 27th Street
- 5th Avenue from South Beltline Highway to 42nd Street
- 21st Avenue from 7th Street to Highway 26
- 27th Street from west city limits to 21st Avenue
- 20th Street from South Beltline Highway to 21st Avenue
- East Overland from Broadway to 21st Avenue
- West Overland from Broadway to South Beltline Highway
- Highway 26 from 21st Avenue to Avenue I
CITY OF GERING
10th Street from J Street to U Street
10th Street (Scottsbluff/Gering Highway) from U Street to the river bridge
M Street/Old Oregon Trail from the cemetery road east to Highway 71 bypass
Kimball Avenue from Five Rocks Road to J Street
Five Rocks Road from Robidoux Road to Country Club Road
U Street from Five Rocks Road to 10th Street
U Street from 7th Street east to city limits
S Street from 10th Street to 7th Street
7th Street from M Street to Country Club Road
Country Club Road from 10th Street to 7th Street
*Modification to ban in Gering: the following streets shall not apply to the emergency ban during the business hours of 6:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.
10th Street from K Street to S Street
M Street from 9th Street to 14th Street
The police department will be assisting the departments if vehicles are not removed from the designated snow routes.