Snow Emergency Declared in Scottsbluff, Gering, Terrytown

Due to the present weather conditions, the Cities of Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown are declaring a snow emergency as of noon, Wednesday, January 4, 2017, until further notice.

Those people living along the snow routes will need to have their vehicles in driveways or other locations that don’t interfere with the snow routes. All snow routes are posted with signs and people should become familiar with these routes and plan accordingly. Please stay tuned to the local news media for updates on this developing storm. The emergency snow routes are as follows for the City of Scottsbluff and the City of Gering, the public is urged to plan ahead so that snow plows can clean these routes safely.

South Beltline Highway from east city limits to West Overland

Avenue I from South Beltline Highway to Highway 26

Avenue B from South Beltline Highway to 42 nd Street

Broadway from South Beltline Highway to 27 th Street

5 th Avenue from South Beltline Highway to 42 nd Street

21 st Avenue from 7 th Street to Highway 26

27 th Street from west city limits to 21 st Avenue

20 th Street from South Beltline Highway to 21 st Avenue

East Overland from Broadway to 21 st Avenue

West Overland from Broadway to South Beltline Highway

Highway 26 from 21 st Avenue to Avenue I

CITY OF GERING

10th Street from J Street to U Street

10th Street (Scottsbluff/Gering Highway) from U Street to the river bridge

M Street/Old Oregon Trail from the cemetery road east to Highway 71 bypass

Kimball Avenue from Five Rocks Road to J Street

Five Rocks Road from Robidoux Road to Country Club Road

U Street from Five Rocks Road to 10th Street

U Street from 7th Street east to city limits

S Street from 10th Street to 7th Street

7th Street from M Street to Country Club Road

Country Club Road from 10th Street to 7th Street

*Modification to ban in Gering: the following streets shall not apply to the emergency ban during the business hours of 6:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.

10th Street from K Street to S Street

M Street from 9th Street to 14th Street

The police department will be assisting the departments if vehicles are not removed from the designated snow routes.