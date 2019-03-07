Scottsbluff, Alliance in Snow Emergencies Thursday

The City of Scottsbluff has joined other Panhandle communities in declaring a snow emergency due to the winter storm overnight.

Scottsbluff officials this morning making the declaration effective as of 7:30 a.m., to remain in force until further notice due to the weather conditions. A snow emergency declared in Alliance Wednesday night will be in effect until 11:45 p.m.

In Scottsbluff, those people living along the snow route will need to have their vehicles in driveways or other locations that don’t interfere with the snow routes. All snow routes are posted with signs and people should become familiar with these routes and plan accordingly. Please have all vehicles moved from snow routes immediately.

The snow routes are as follows for the City of Scottsbluff:

• South Beltline Highway from East city limits to West Overland

• Avenue I from South Beltline Highway to Highway 26

• Avenue B from South Beltline Highway to 42nd Street

• Broadway from South Beltline Highway to 27th Street

• 5th Avenue from south Beltline Highway to 42nd Street

• 21st Avenue from 7th Street to Highway 26

• 27th Street from west city limits to Highway 26

• 20th Street from South Beltline Highway to 21st Avenue

• East Overland from Broadway to 21st Avenue

• West Overland from Broadway to South Beltline Highway

• Highway 26 from 21st Avenue to Avenue I