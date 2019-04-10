Snow Emergency parking bans taking effect across Panhandle

Communities around the area preparing for predicted weather conditions of heavy snow and high winds by declaring snow emergencies as the latest winter storm moves into our area.
Alliance and Crawford started with their snow emergencies this morning, and as of noon today a snow emergency will be in effect for Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown.
The parking bans on snow routes in those three communities and Alliance to remain in effect until further notice, while in Crawford it will continue through at least tomorrow.
Scottsbluff City Manager Nathan Johnson says Scottsbluff street crews will follow the same procedures they did last month, where snow plows will concentrate on the mains to ensure access for emergency personnel, as well as keeping roads passable to the hospital.
Snow Emergency Routes:
CITY OF SCOTTSBLUFF
- South Beltline Highway from east city limits to West Overland
- Avenue I from South Beltline Highway to Highway 26
- Avenue B from South Beltline Highway to 42nd Street
- Broadway from South Beltline Highway to 27th Street
- 5th Avenue from South Beltline Highway to 42nd Street
- 21st Avenue from 7th Street to Highway 26
- 27th Street from west city limits to 21st Avenue
- 20th Street from South Beltline Highway to 21st Avenue
- East Overland from Broadway to 21st Avenue
- West Overland from Broadway to South Beltline Highway
- Highway 26 from 21st Avenue to Avenue I
CITY OF GERING
- 10th Street from J Street to U Street
- 10th Street (Scottsbluff/Gering Highway) from U Street to the river bridge
- M Street/Old Oregon Trail from the cemetery road east to Highway 71 bypass
- Kimball Avenue from Five Rocks Road to J Street
- Five Rocks Road from Robidoux Road to Country Club Road
- U Street from Five Rocks Road to 10th Street
- U Street from 7th Street east to city limits
- S Street from 10th Street to 7th Street
- 7th Street from M Street to Country Club Road
- Country Club Road from 10th Street to 7th Street
- Lockwood Road from Highway 71 to M Street
- 21st Avenue from M Street to the North Platte River Bridge
*Modification to ban in Gering: the following streets shall not apply to the emergency ban during the business hours of 6:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.
- 10th Street from K Street to S Street
- M Street from 9th Street to 14th Street
CITY OF TERRYTOWN
- Terry Boulevard from 10th Street to Stable Club Road
- Stable Club Road from Five Rocks Road to 10th Street