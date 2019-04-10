Snow Emergency parking bans taking effect across Panhandle

Communities around the area preparing for predicted weather conditions of heavy snow and high winds by declaring snow emergencies as the latest winter storm moves into our area.

Alliance and Crawford started with their snow emergencies this morning, and as of noon today a snow emergency will be in effect for Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown.

The parking bans on snow routes in those three communities and Alliance to remain in effect until further notice, while in Crawford it will continue through at least tomorrow.

Scottsbluff City Manager Nathan Johnson says Scottsbluff street crews will follow the same procedures they did last month, where snow plows will concentrate on the mains to ensure access for emergency personnel, as well as keeping roads passable to the hospital.

Snow Emergency Routes:

CITY OF SCOTTSBLUFF

South Beltline Highway from east city limits to West Overland

Avenue I from South Beltline Highway to Highway 26

Avenue B from South Beltline Highway to 42 nd Street

Street Broadway from South Beltline Highway to 27 th Street

Street 5 th Avenue from South Beltline Highway to 42 nd Street

Avenue from South Beltline Highway to 42 Street 21 st Avenue from 7 th Street to Highway 26

Avenue from 7 Street to Highway 26 27 th Street from west city limits to 21 st Avenue

Street from west city limits to 21 Avenue 20 th Street from South Beltline Highway to 21 st Avenue

Street from South Beltline Highway to 21 Avenue East Overland from Broadway to 21 st Avenue

Avenue West Overland from Broadway to South Beltline Highway

Highway 26 from 21st Avenue to Avenue I

CITY OF GERING

10 th Street from J Street to U Street

Street from J Street to U Street 10 th Street (Scottsbluff/Gering Highway) from U Street to the river bridge

Street (Scottsbluff/Gering Highway) from U Street to the river bridge M Street/Old Oregon Trail from the cemetery road east to Highway 71 bypass

Kimball Avenue from Five Rocks Road to J Street

Five Rocks Road from Robidoux Road to Country Club Road

U Street from Five Rocks Road to 10 th Street

Street U Street from 7 th Street east to city limits

Street east to city limits S Street from 10 th Street to 7 th Street

Street to 7 Street 7 th Street from M Street to Country Club Road

Street from M Street to Country Club Road Country Club Road from 10 th Street to 7 th Street

Street to 7 Street Lockwood Road from Highway 71 to M Street

21st Avenue from M Street to the North Platte River Bridge

*Modification to ban in Gering: the following streets shall not apply to the emergency ban during the business hours of 6:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.

10 th Street from K Street to S Street

Street from K Street to S Street M Street from 9th Street to 14th Street

CITY OF TERRYTOWN