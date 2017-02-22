Snow Emergency to be in effect for Twin Cities, Alliance, Bayard

Due to the predicted weather conditions, the Cities of Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown are declaring a snow emergency beginning Thursday at 6 a.m. until further notice.

Those people living along the snow routes will need to have their vehicles in driveways or other locations that don’t interfere with the snow routes. All snow routes are posted with signs and people should become familiar with these routes and plan accordingly. Please stay tuned to the local news media for updates on this developing storm. The emergency snow routes are as follows for the City of Scottsbluff and the City of Gering, the public is urged to plan ahead so that snow plows can clean these routes safely.

CITY OF SCOTTSBLUFF

South Beltline Highway from east city limits to West Overland

Avenue I from South Beltline Highway to Highway 26

Avenue B from South Beltline Highway to 42 nd Street

Broadway from South Beltline Highway to 27 th Street

5 th Avenue from South Beltline Highway to 42 nd Street

21 st Avenue from 7 th Street to Highway 26

27 th Street from west city limits to 21 st Avenue

20 th Street from South Beltline Highway to 21 st Avenue

East Overland from Broadway to 21 st Avenue

West Overland from Broadway to South Beltline Highway

Highway 26 from 21 st Avenue to Avenue I

CITY OF GERING

10 th Street from J Street to U Street

10 th Street (Scottsbluff/Gering Highway) from U Street to the river bridge

M Street/Old Oregon Trail from the cemetery road east to Highway 71 bypass

Kimball Avenue from Five Rocks Road to J Street

Five Rocks Road from Robidoux Road to Country Club Road

U Street from Five Rocks Road to 10 th Street

U Street from 7 th Street east to city limits

S Street from 10 th Street to 7 th Street

7 th Street from M Street to Country Club Road

Country Club Road from 10 th Street to 7 th Street

*Modification to ban in Gering: the following streets shall not apply to the emergency ban during the business hours of 6:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.

10 th Street from K Street to S Street

M Street from 9 th Street to 14 th Street

CITY OF TERRYTOWN

Terry Boulevard from 10 th Street to Stable Club Road

Stable Club Road from five rocks Road to 10 th Street

The Scottsbluff and Gering Police departments will be assisting the roads departments if vehicles are not removed from the designated snow routes.

The City of Alliance will declare a snow emergency effective at 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday based on the forecast of extremely heavy snowfall.

All Alliance residents living on a designated snow route are asked to remove their vehicles from the street. Any vehicles not removed from the designated snow routes may be ticketed and are subject to being towed at the owners’ expense. A list of designated snow routes is available on the City of Alliance webpage at http://ne-alliance.civicplus.com/index.aspx?nid=321 Refuse collection and Public Transit service may be modified during the snow emergency.

The City of Bayard has declared a snow emergency to begin on Thursday at 6 a.m. and to end on Friday at noon. To assist with the removal of snow the City is asking all residents to avoid parking on designated Emergency Snow Routes. This includes the following streets:

All of Main Street, all of 8th Street, East 7th Street, East 6th Street, and East 5th Street.