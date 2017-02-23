Snow projections scheduled to increase as storm lingers through tonight

The National Weather Service plans to increase its snowfall projections as heavy snow continues to fall throughout eastern Wyoming and western Nebraska.

By mid-morning areas from Scottsbluff to Wheatland already had the 8-12″ of snow forecast for the storm and National Weather Service meteorologist Chad Hahn told KNEB News the storm will apparently linger a little longer than initially thought and not taper off until around 9 p.m. tonight. 9″ of snow was measured at KNEB shortly before 10 a.m.

Hahn believes the winds will pick up by late morning and early afternoon, which could result in blizzard warnings being issued.

But he says there will only be a small warm up at best over the next two weeks and other systems, not as significant as this one, will be moving through the region.

Snow emergencies that require vehicles to be removed major streets have been posted for most communities in our region.

Hahn says the situation will be “extreme” for travel throughout the day and Goshen County Emergency Management Director Shirley Kirchhefer is warning residents to simply stay home.

I-80 from Laramie to Rock Springs is closed but there are no closures in the panhandle. Highways are reported mostly covered in the North Platte Valley region.