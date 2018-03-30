Snow when you wake Easter morning a good possibility

As we move from March into April on this Easter weekend, mother nature is sending a brief reminder that winter is not that far removed.

KNEB Meteorologist Don Day says rain and snow showers will develop Saturday, changing over to snow by later in the afternoon.

Day says you may wake up Sunday morning to actually find some snow on the ground. Day says the panhandle might see one to three inches of snow while higher elevation in southeastern Wyoming could see as much as six inches of snow. Temperatures will then gradually warm during the day Sunday and get up to around 50 degrees.

Day says next week will be a lot like this week, with a series of small systems causing alternating days of warmer and cooler temperatures with periods of showers.