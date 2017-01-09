“Snowcatcher” performance at historic Midwest Theater rescheduled

“The World Premiere Snowcatcher has been rescheduled to March 30th 2017 due to illness,” said Billy Estes, Executive Director of the Midwest Theater. “Tickets for the Jan 26th performance will be honored on the new date, and ticket holders will be contacted via mail this week with options available for tickets.”

For more information please contact the Midwest Theater 308-632-4311

Tickets are still available for purchase, $18.00 for Members, $20.00 for Non-Members.

In the winter of 1888 a ferocious blizzard rips through the prairie without warning, leaving thousands of children struggling to find their way safely home from school. Six year-old Hattie, stranded in a one room schoolhouse, is consumed by a haunting vision: There’s a boy trapped in the storm. Hattie knows what happens to children in a blizzard. One touch from the SNOWCATCHER will turn them into ice! Will she be able to save her friend before meeting the SNOWCATCHER?

Written and performed by Becky Boesen, SNOWCATCHER is a tribute to the unbreakable spirit of the American Homesteader, and that of the Native People who came before them.

SNOWCATCHER features multiple characters, all portrayed by the playwright herself, and is perfect for family audiences. The performance contains original music by David von Kampen.