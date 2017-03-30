“Snowcatcher” to make World Premier in Scottsbluff Thursday evening

Friends of the Midwest Theater has received two grants to support the upcoming world premiere of SNOWCATCHER. $1,500 from the Nebraska Sesquicentennial Commission and a $1650.00 grant from the Nebraska Arts Council for the one-woman play SNOWCATCHER.

The play, written and performed by Becky Boesen, will have its world premiere at the Midwest Theater on March 30, 2017. The grant helps support the family-friendly evening public performance and two educational matinee performances of SNOWCATCHER as well as outreach workshops conducted by the playwright.

SNOWCATCHER was inspired by Nebraska history and the Schoolchildren’s Blizzard. Part history, part ghost story, SNOWCATCHER was created to pay tribute to the strength of the American homesteader as well as the Native people who came before them.

While the story of hardship during the American homestead period is a part of history, children of today continue to face challenges such as poverty, homelessness, and hunger, making SNOWCATCHER relevant for modern audiences.

SNOWCATCHER tonight at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices: main floor member $18 / non-member $20, balcony $18.

In the winter of 1888 a ferocious blizzard rips through the prairie without warning, leaving thousands of children struggling to find their way safely home from school. Six year­ old Hattie is consumed by a haunting vision: There’s a boy trapped in the storm. Hattie knows what happens to children in a blizzard. One touch from the SNOWCATCHER will turn them into ice! Will she be able to save her friend before the SNOWCATCHER freezes them both forever?

Becky Boesen is an award-winning playwright and actor with over twenty years of experience. As a writer, she is the recipient of two Mayor’s Arts Awards in recognition of her socially-minded and thought provoking work in Lincoln. She is also a Nebraska Individual Artist Fellowship Award Winner, a former Kimmel Harding Nelson for the Arts Artist in Residence, and her work has garnered multiple awards from prestigious organizations, including the National Endowment for the Arts. In addition, she has received numerous commissions, including two from the Lied Center for Performing Arts. Boesen is also celebrated as a regional actor and acting coach, having performed multiple leading roles for the Angels Theatre Company, TADA Theatre, Flatwater Shakespeare and Nebraska Repertory Theatre.