Snowdrift battle continues for county roads departments

Scotts Bluff County road crews are still working to open even a single lane of travel for some of the over 800 miles of gravel roads in the county.

Efforts have been hampered by the magnitude of the snow drifts encountered in remote areas of the county.

Assistant County Road Superintendent Steve Baird told KNEB News there are areas which graders were unable to clear that are being assigned 2 dozers or multiple graders to get them open. “I’ve got people that have been here for 25, 50 years running dozers and they say they haven’t never pushed snow like this in a long time, especially county-wide,” says Baird. “It might have been centralized in one area for snowfall, but not county-wide like this.”

Baird said they are also working to reach the more remote roadways in the county either to reach any residents who have not been cleared or reach livestock which became stranded. He says using bulldozers to open a road takes longer than a road grader, plus they have to be hauled between trouble locations.

Caution is still recommended when driving on gravel roads that have been cleared, as the snowmelt makes them muddy and more traffic creates ruts, says Baird. He notes the county is also receiving help from other entities to clear the snow.