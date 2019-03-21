Snowmelt leading to flooding along the White River in Dawes County

Warmer temperatures leading to a rapid snowmelt has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Flood Warning along the White River and its tributaries.

The warning will remain in effect until 9:30 a.m. Monday morning, and Region 23 Emergency Management Director Nan Gould tells KNEB News flooding is already present in some areas. “We’ve got running water over county roads in various places and the river is out of it’s banks now,” says Gould. “We’ve got a lot of snowmelt to go, and they’re forecasting rain for the weekend.”

NWS officials say up to a quarter-inch of rain is expected on Friday and Friday night, which may accelerate snowmelt, and worsen

ongoing flooding concerns. Locations expected to experience flooding include Fort Robinson and the communities of Crawford, Whitney, and Chadron.

Gould says at the moment, flooding has been confined to the usual lowland areas adjacent to the river, but residents need to remain vigilant for changing conditions, especially if heavy rainfall comes over the weekend.