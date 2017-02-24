Snowstorm pushes back Panhandle Polar Plunge one week

People who were looking forward to either participating or watching the 2017 Panhandle Polar Plunge will have to wait another week.
Due to the issues that Thursday’s snowstorm has created, organizers decided to postpone the annual fundraiser for the Nebraska Special Olympics back one week. Logistics of getting bleachers, hot tubs, sound systems and changing tents to the area by the North Platte River were all considered while making the decision.
The good news is that leaves plungers and extra week to raise funds for Special Olympics Nebraska. As of 11 a.m. Friday, $10, 463 has been raised for the 2017 plunge, which is roughly $4,000 shy of last year’s fundraising total.
People can still register and donate for the event by going to the 2017 Panhandle Polar Plunge website.