Soaking rains once again reported

BY Kevin Mooney | June 18, 2018
54 hour official rainfall total show the panhandle received another good soaking from weekend rains. The official totals include  a total of .63 of an inch from the official site at the Western Nebraska Regional Airport. But there were several reports in both Scottsbluff and gering that recorded much more than that, including on in gering that measured two and a half inches just from Saturday evening’s rain.

Other official reports  included  from Saturday through 6 AM this morning;

Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Bayard- 4″
Gordon – 1.54″
Chadron – 1.22″
Wheatland – 1.05″
Cheyenne – 0.73″
Alliance – 0.33″
Torrington – 0.22″
Kimball – 0.20″
Sidney – 0.12″
