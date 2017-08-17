Solar Eclipse Viewing at Scotts Bluff National Monument

The Great American Eclipse is coming to town and here are a few things to know about viewing the eclipse at Scotts Bluff National Monument.

Safety during the eclipse is paramount. Using the correct viewing glasses and other means to see the eclipse are vital. Choosing a safe site to view it from is also important. The designated sites in Gering and Scottsbluff are the Legacy of the Plains Museum, Five Rocks Amphitheater and Lander’s Soccer Field. These sites were chosen for their ample parking and large fields for viewing the eclipse. These locations will also have limited food and drink available.

Although Scotts Bluff National Monument seems to be a great place to view the eclipse, there are issues that prevent it from being a good destination. To protect both people and the resources, the top of the bluff will be closed to both vehicle and foot traffic. The parking lot at the Visitor Center will open at sunrise (6:09 a.m.) and parking will be available on a first come, first serve basis. Once the parking sites are full, the parking lot will be closed. No parking is allowed along Old Oregon Trail Road. Carpooling is recommended to keep traffic to a minimum.

Regular morning walkers and hikers need to be aware that the road and trail to the top of the bluff will not be available on the morning of the eclipse.

The Prairie View trail which connects the park to “U” Street will be open for foot and bicycle travel, but a path must be kept clear for emergency traffic. Visitors will be allowed to walk the lower ¼ mile of Saddle Rock Trail and the bottom ¼ mile of the uphill lane on Summit Road for viewing. The amphitheater and the mowed field east of the Visitor Center will also be open for seating. See the attached map of the viewing areas.

To have the best possible viewing experience, be prepared and be safe. Bring plenty of water as the temperatures will be warm. Food, bug spray, and sunscreen are also recommended. Rattlesnakes are very active this time of year. Visitor safety is a priority; so stay on the designated trails to significantly reduce your risk of getting bitten by a snake. Bring something to sit on, as chairs will not be provided at any viewing location. A limited number of solar viewing glasses will be available in the Visitor Center. There will be no vendors for food or drinks at Scotts Bluff National Monument.

A park ranger will accompany a telescope in the amphitheater for a closer look at the eclipse than is possible with the naked eye.