Some changes likely for 2019 Old West Balloon Festival

A day after the 2018 Old West balloon Festival, Balloonmeister Colleen Johnson says there will likely be some modifications she believes will help the public enjoy the event even more.

Johnson says one of the changes will be moving the Balloon Glow to later in the evening to allow winds that canceled the event this year to die down.

Johnson said,” We will probably start the Night Glow later, because the winds settled down after 9 p.m. So we will probably start it after 9 p.m., especially since it is Saturday night and people usually sleep later on Sunday morning. ”

Johnson says over the next three years while the National races are officially here for most of the week, the plan is to have two Balloon Glows, one at Five Rocks Amphitheater in Gering and the second at an undetermined location in Scottsbluff. She says there are also thoughts about a late afternoon/evening launch as well.

Johnson said she got nothing but positive feedback from the pilots and believes there could be 80 participants for Nationals next year.