Some Nebraska lawmakers to go without pay during partial Federal shutdown

At least two of the members of the delegation representing Nebraska in Washington D.C. will be going without pay during the partial federal government shut-down.

According to communications officials for both Senator Deb Fischer and Third District Congressman Adrian Smith, both intend on not taking a paycheck until the Senate and House can agree on a continuing resolution spending document.

Fischer and Smith join Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney in announcing they won’t accept pay until the issue is resolved. Cheney made her intentions known on Thursday.

KNEB News has also reached out to the offices of Senator Ben Sasse on the issue, but has yet to hear back on whether he will be following suit.