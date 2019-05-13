Soon-to-be GHS grad honored for his academic prowess

A graduating senior at Gering High School has been honored for his academic career at the school.

Brock Parker, who has a 4.0 GPA and obtained a perfect ACT score on his second attempt, has been named to the Omaha-World Herald’s Academic All-State Team, unveiled over Mother’s Day.

Parker says during the photoshoot for the paper’s layout, he was surprised to find many schools in eastern Nebraska make a big deal of the honor. “One mom from Omaha Brownell-Talbot, a private school of about 1,500, (said) they pulled all of their students out of class one day, unexpectedly, and called the girl up on stage announcing she made the All-State team”, says Parker.

Brock already has 42 hours of college credit from dual credit courses, and plans on studying astrophysics upon enrolling at the University of Wyoming.