Soon-to-be Grads return to former elementary schools for SHS “Grad Walk”

BY Ryan Murphy | May 9, 2017
(Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

With high school graduation just days away, Scottsbluff High School seniors returned to their old stomping grounds to inspire the next wave of graduates.

More than a dozen alums of Lincoln Heights returned to their old Elementary School Tuesday morning.

Now an annual tradition- the graduating seniors return to their old schools were they got their start in the Scottsbluff school system for a graduation walk.

Kids grades K through 5 lined the hallways to applaud the soon-to-be graduates, while Pomp and Circumstance rang through the P.A. system.

For seniors Dalen Stolen and Libby Winchell, they Hope today’s Graduation Walk inspires the current students at Lincoln Heights to cross the finish line and get their high school diploma as well.

