South Dakota firm to provide modernized data system for local law enforcement

The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners have approved negotiating with a South Dakota firm on a contract to provide new software that would allow the county’s law enforcement agencies to share data with each other.

Zuercher Technologies of Sioux Falls, South Dakota was the recommended choice of the 911 advisory board, which vetted eight proposals in total over several months. Scottsbluff Police Captain Brian Wasson says Zuercher has an unparalleled support system and a unique single data base that reduces the risk of things not working properly.

Wasson says even after the well over half a million dollar contract is negotiated, a lot of costly work remains to determine what data from the current system should be transferred to the new one and to get the “share-ability” established with each agency.

Wasson says it will probably be another year and a half before the system is in place and operable for the local law enforcement agencies.