South Dakota Highway Patrol ID’s Gering woman killed in rollover

Officials with the South Dakota Highway Patrol have released the name of the woman killed in a Saturday rollover accident near Hot Springs.

SDHP spokesperson Tony Mangan says 29-year-old Bethany Adams was ejected from her 2003 Chevy K1500 pickup after losing control on Highway 79 and rolling her vehicle.

Adams was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mangan says the Patrol is still investigating the cause of the accident, and says that speed or alcohol may have played a factor.

Their were a total of eight fatalities in the district during the Sturgis Rally week.