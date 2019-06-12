class="post-template-default single single-post postid-390141 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"

South Dakota man arrested after stealing pickup belonging to Cheyenne County Attorney

BY Ryan Murphy | June 12, 2019
SBCDC Booking Photo

Assistant Attorney General Doug Warner has been named special prosecutor for a case against a man accused of stealing a pickup belonging to Cheyenne County Attorney Paul Schaub.

Court documents say that 21-year-old Thomas Steele-Richards stole Schaub’s pickup at a Sidney gas station, which was later recovered near the Wildcat Hills.

The investigation revealed that a farmer had seen two males walking on Highway 71 and had given the two a ride to Gering.

One of the males matched the description of the suspect caught on surveillance video at the gas station, and Steele-Richards was tracked down, arrested and charged with a Class 2A Felony of Theft by Unlawful Taking (More than $5,000).

He is currently being detained at the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center and has not made his first appearance in Cheyenne County Court.

