Southern Panhandle counties digging out yet again

While Scotts Bluff County may have dodged a bullet with a lower snowfall amount compared to the March blizzard, residents of the southern Panhandle must be experiencing deja vu’.

Region 21 Emergency Management Director Ron Leal tells KNEB News the impact of this storm is comparable in terms of snowfall, but with winds that weren’t quite as strong as four weeks ago.

The good news was that Leal had heard no reports of stranded motorists. “Nebraska State Patrol did an excellent job again, closing the Interstate and other highways early,” said Leal, “They closed it and it started snowing heavy here, about an hour after they closed I-80. So it was perfect from that aspect”.

The heavy snows made it into Banner County as well, where Region 22 Emergency Management Director Tim Newman said he was snowed in with some drifts more than four feet high. “We’re covered up. I couldn’t even make it halfway across my back yard to check on my chickens. We have lots of big drifts,” said Newman.

Newman says with about four inches of snow reported in Scottsbluff, some may have considered the storm a bust, but the heavier snow just shifted a bit farther south than what happened last month.