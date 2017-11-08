Southern Panhandle Pursuit Suspect Apprehended

Cheyenne County Attorney Paul Schaub says he has been informed that the suspect from a southern Panhandle pursuit has been arrested.

21-year-old Elijah Dunning was arrested in Broomfield, Colorado.

Court documents say Dunning is charged with five felonies, including: Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Prohibited Person, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Court documents say on October 30th, a Nebraska State Trooper in Deuel County saw an eastbound vehicle speeding on Highway 30. The Dodge pickup driven by Dunning pulled over, and when the trooper approached the vehicle he fled and began a pursuit.

Dunning flipped a U-turn and exceeded speeds over 90 miles per hour. The trooper discontinued the pursuit when Dunning’s vehicle reached Chappell due to high risk of public safety.

A short while later the trooper stopped in Sunol on Highway 30 to speak with a Cheyenne County Deputy, and they saw Dunning speed by at approximately 100 miles per hour, and a second pursuit began.

The second pursuit ended on the Nebraska 17C link near County Road 95, and Dunning fled on foot and was not apprehended that night.

A subsequent investigation revealed the Dodge pickup came back as stolen, and an inventory of the vehicle revealed a loaded Smith and Wesson handgun, methamphetamine, and a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine in it. Additionally, authorities found multiple identification cards belonging to multiple people, including driver’s licenses, resident cars, and social security cards.

The following morning, a pickup was stolen from the Bronson, Nebraska area- where the suspect was last seen.

In the pickup, they located tools, electronics, and cameras and other stolen items that did not belong to the original owner. Authorities also found mail addressed to Dunning in the pickup.

On Friday, November 3rd, Dunning’s grandmother called the Nebraska State Patrol, and gave investigators Elijah’s phone number. Authorities then sought a warrant to ping the phone to get real time GPS coordinates.

A warrant for Elijah Dunning’s arrest was issued on Friday, and Cheyenne County Sheriff John Jenson says Dunning has been arrested in Broomfield, Colorado.