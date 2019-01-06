SPD Completes DUI Grant

The Scottsbluff Police Department has completed the DUI grant that went from December 14th 2018 to January 1st 2019.

According to Sgt. Philip Eckerberg, there were 66 arrests including: four DUI arrests, 10 arrest for driving under suspension, 10 arrest for minor in possession, 19 drug related arrests, one stolen vehicle was recovered and 13 arrest warrants were served.

Eckerberg says there were a total of 80 citations issued, including 32 citations for expired registration, 5 speeding, 4 stop light violations, 6 citations for no seat belts, eight for no proof of insurance, and seven for no driver’s license.

He says the department also issued 274 warnings.