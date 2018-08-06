SPD hosting National Night Out Tuesday in downtown Scottsbluff

The Scottsbluff Police Department will once again be hosting the National Night Out celebration in downtown Scottsbluff Tuesday evening.

Capt. Tony Straub told KNEB News the event is a partnership between the community and the police department that promotes a safe environment for kids.

Straub says the streets will be blocked off from the 1900 block of Broadway down the the 1500 block.

Straub called the event a partnership that allows the community and police to promote a safe environment for kids. He says it allows people to interact with law enforcement in a non-confrontational environment.

National Night Out, like the Coffee with a Cop event the department has been hosting, is an opportunity for community policing.

Straub says they have nearly 90 agencies involved this year, with games for the kids, food vendors and a car, motorcycle and bike show.

Police and fire departments will be on hand for people to check out their vehicles, chat with officers, and watch demonstrations such as the Scottsbluff Police bomb robot and the Nebraska State Patrol’s seat belt convincer.

National Night out is from 6 to 8 p.m. tomorrow (Tue) and five hundred goodie bags will be handed out by the Scottsbluff Police Department at their trailer in front of Broadway Suites on a first come, first serve basis.