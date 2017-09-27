Speakers at WNED luncheon spur enthusiasm for regional housing effort

The West Nebraska Economic Development Group hosted over 80 people yesterday for a luncheon at the Weborg Centre designed to gain enthusiasm for their regional housing effort.

John Madsen of Stuart, Nebraska, spoke on leading a community effort that has helped renovate hundreds of homes in the small northeast community and provide new housing for young people moving back to the community.

Madsen says one of the keys to providing workforce housing is to provide people with a structure that can be expanded on in the future.

Madsen said communities need to have at least 1% of their housing stock every year be new homes that can attract additional workforce to their area.

Also speaking at the luncheon was Cliff Mesner with the Mesner Development Group in Central City He told the crowd the towns need to have areas with the necessary infrastructure that will attract development by private parties.

Mesner told the group they need to be creative in finding government grant and loan programs that will assist in rehabilitating homes and providing new housing to attract young people back to their communities.