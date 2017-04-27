SPEAKOUT closing after 18 years of serving community

S.P.E.A.K.O.U.T.’s 18 year mission of empowering families has come to an end, as a result of loss of funds in 2015-2016 to Nebraska’s Family Run Organizations.

S.P.E.A.K.O.U.T., which stands for “Supporting Parents with Education and Advocacy for Kids Outreach, Understanding and Training” was a a family organization located in Scottsbluff. Their mission has been to provide advocacy, support, and education to parents and children.

Faith Mills, representing the Board of Directors, said in a release that the financial situation for S.P.E.A.K.O.U.T. has been unbelievably difficult over the last 18 months. After serious consideration, the Board of Directors has made the decision that services to families will end May 28th. The oversight responsibility of closing the business functions will be occurring over the next few months.

S.P.E.A.K.O.U.T.’s employees have been honored to have had an ‘open-door’ policy for families in crisis. Efforts were focused on empowering the families’ confidence in their abilities to meet challenges presented by mental health, emotional disturbance, and/or substance abuse. This organization’s small number of staff has typically worked with 35-44 families each month in one-to-one coaching and team meetings. This has helped these youth overcome challenges and celebrate their successes. As S.P.E.A.K.O.U.T.’s Executive Director explained “If S.P.E.A.K.O.U.T. wasn’t there, parents and kids would just run out of energy and say, ‘I don’t know what else to do.’ We don’t want that to happen.” S.P.E.A.K.O.U.T.’s employees, board of directors, and supporters have enjoyed the opportunity of joining with families in the time which was offered and will continue to applaud their efforts and successes.

The S.P.E.A.K.O.U.T. organization has had the responsibility of serving families in the western third of the state of Nebraska. This service area has covered 27 counties, 37% of the state, 28,535.49 square miles, and an estimated population of 185,360.

Mills adds that the staff at S.P.E.A.K.O.U.T. sincerely hopes families were strengthened during their years of service.